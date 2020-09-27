By Nitin Srivastava

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Neetu David, the newly-appointed chief women's selector on Sunday said that the match temperament of all Indian players needs to be worked upon if the side wants to win close and crucial matches.

David was appointed as the women's chief selector on Saturday. She holds the record for best bowling figures in an innings in a Test as she returned with the figures of 8/53 against England in 1995.

"One issue that I have observed when I was not in the committee, is that of the match temperament. Playing good cricket but not winning is something which is related to the match temperament, it can be worked out and we will definitely do that," David told ANI.

"Mental toughness is important it's not necessary that a player will click in all games, there have been small performances from everyone, patience and playing with unity is required and I am sure we will talk about it and be successful in this regard," she added.

When asked as to whether selecting the Indian team would be a difficult task looking at the COVID situation, David said: "Everyone is professional, everyone knows their role and responsibilities. We are also keeping this COVID situation in mind and we will work according to the guidelines of BCCI. This new committee was in touch with the players, we have seen them playing in the domestic circuit and I don't think there is any need of a trial base for the selection because all are professionals but yes at the same time there are some young players who can be scanned, we will definitely look into it."

"It will be a bit challenging to form a team because we haven't seen players playing on the field in the current situation but we will see how to tackle this, this committee is full of experience, we will keep everything in mind. Girls are performing well but one thing I feel is that we need to talk to the coach and captain of the team so we will come to know what they are feeling and what's their mindset."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday appointed a five-member women's selection committee.

All-India Women's Selection Committee includes former India cricketers -- Neetu David (10 Tests and 97 WODIs), Arati Vaidya (3 Tests and 6 WODIs), Renu Margrate (5 Tests and 23 WODIs), Venkatacher Kalpana (3 Tests and 8 WODIs), and Mithu Mukherjee (4 Tests).

David-led panel's first task will be to pick players for three teams for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge which is slated to be held in the UAE in November alongside the IPL play-offs. (ANI)

