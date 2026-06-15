Sports News | We Respect Belgium but We Also Have Our Stars: Egypt Coach Hossam Hassan Ahead of FIFA WC Clash

Seattle [US], June 15 (ANI): Egypt coach Hossam Hassan acknowledged the strength of Belgium but said they also have "stars who can make a difference" ahead of both teams' FIFA World Cup 2026 opener on Monday.

While Belgium features stars like Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard, and Romelu Lukaku, amongst others, Egypt also boast of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Abdelmoneim and Emam Ashour.

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Ahead of the Belgium clash, Hossam Hassan said Egypt respect Belgium and recognise their world-class players, but added that Egypt also have talented stars capable of making a difference in the match.

"We respect the Belgium national team," Hassan said. "They have big names and the whole world knows what they are capable of. But we also have our stars, and we have players who can make a difference," he said as quoted by Reuters.

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Hassan praised Mohamed Salah as a key figure for Egypt both on and off the pitch, saying his abilities are well known worldwide.

"Mohamed Salah is very important, on the pitch and off it," Hassan said. "The whole world knows what he is capable of," Hassan added.

Hassan said Egypt's aim is to collect enough points to reach the World Cup knockout stage, adding that this is their clear ambition and expectation for themselves.

"We are trying to get enough points to- get to that next stage, and this is our ambition and this is what we expect from ourselves," Hassan said.

Although Belgium start as the strong favourites for the FIFA World Cup clash on Monday, Egypt have the edge in past meetings, having won three of their four head-to-head encounters, including the most recent clash in 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)