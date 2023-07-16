Mirpur [Bangladesh], July 16 (ANI): Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana disclosed that her team's plan was to bundle out India within 120 runs to clinch their first ODI match win against India by 40 runs in Mirpur on Sunday.

Bangladesh registered their first ODI victory over India with an exceptional bowling spell from Marufa Akter (4/29) and Rabeya Khan (3/30), they restricted India to 113.

In the post-match presentation, Sultana said that they were 30 runs short, however, with brilliant bowling and exceptional fielding, they were able to win the match.

"We thought we were short by 30 runs. It was the middle-order and lower-order runs that helped. We wanted to bowl them out inside 120. Our bowling was brilliant. Exceptional fielding too. We are proud. Our plan was to get early wickets. We just wanted to execute our plans. (On having variety in bowling) I am very much happy that we have every kind of bowler. Marufa is very talented, young and fresh, she makes my job easier. She doesn't think too much and just bowls according to plans," she added.

A disciplined bowling effort by Indian women, which saw debutant Amanjot Kaur shine with a four-wicket haul, helped the visitors restrict Bangladesh to just 152 runs in the first ODI of three-match series at Mirpur on Sunday. Women in Blue needs 153 runs to go one-nil up in the series.

Apart from Marufa and Rabeya, Nahida Akter and Sultana Khatun also took one wicket each. (ANI)

