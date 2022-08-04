Birmingham, Aug 3 (PTI) Gurdeep Singh rounded off India's weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The-26-year-old debutant had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish.

The gold went to Paksitan's Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg).

New Zealand's David Andrew Liti clinched the silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg).

Singh wasn't off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. He managed to lift the weight in his second try. However, he failed in his third attempt of 173kg.

Entering the clean and jerk in the joint third spot, Singh started with a 207kg lift.

There was some nervous moments for the Indian as he failed his second clean and jerk attempt of 215kg.

But Singh increased the barbell by eight kilograms and lifted it successfully to register 223kg.

With the bronze from Singh, India ended its weightlifting campaign with 10 medals -- three gold, three silver and four bronze.

