Birmingham, Aug 2 (PTI) Three failed lifts cost Indian weightlifter Usha Bannur dearly as she finished a poor sixth in the women's 87kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Bannur ended the contest with a total effort of 205kg (95kg+110kg) as she failed a snatch and two clean and jerk attempts.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 India CWG Schedule: Indian Athletes in Action on August 03 in Birmingham With Time in IST.

The 27-year-old fluffed her final snatch effort of 98kg as she slipped to fifth best in the section.

She began the clean and jerk with a confident 110kg lift, leading the Indian coaches to increase her second attempt by six kilograms.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team for Winning Gold Medal at CWG 2022.

However, her next two attempts of 116kg were scrapped by the judges.

Her first 116kg attempt was given two green and one red light, which was then deemed a no lift as her elbow appeared to be bent.

In her final lift also her clean was good but a bent elbow messed up the jerk much to Bannur's dismay.

Australian lifter Eileen Cikamatan 255kg(110kg+145kg) smashed the Games record in all three sections to clinch the gold.

Canadian Kirstek Ngarlem 236kg (101kg+135kg) and Nigeria's Mary Taiwo Osijo 225kg(102kg+123kg) took home the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)