Barcelona [Spain], February 16 (ANI): Paris Saint Germain (PSG) coach Mauricio Pochettino said his team has an "incredible spirit" and they will be ready to play to the best of their ability in the Champions League clash against Barcelona.

"The team is still ready, despite the current difficulties. That's the reality and we will be ready to play to the best of our ability. I have come in to find a fantastic team, with incredible spirit," the club's official website quoted Pochettino, who was appointed as PSG coach last month, as saying.

"The players follow our instructions so that we can create an identity together. Our idea is to create an identity which shows exactly what it means to be Paris Saint-Germain. We have come in to a marvelous team. They are all friends and enjoy being together. We are very happy on a human level," he added.

PSG will be high on confidence as they are on a four-match winning streak in all competitions. However, Pochettino acknowledged the threat that Barcelona can pose to his team saying that the Spanish side has "evolved a lot" under Ronald Koeman.

"It's true that this match is special. I signed with the club just 40 days ago and you start to feel that this match is important. Barcelona? With a new coach, you need a certain amount of time to get your project in place. After eight months, Koeman's Barca have evolved a lot. With the problems caused by Covid, we are in a different scenario. So it's only to be expected that with a new coach, it takes a bit of time. His team is more solid now," he said.

PSG and Barcelona will play against each other in the Champions League on Wednesday. (ANI)

