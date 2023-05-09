New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run when they go up against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar said, "The batting performance in the last game has given a lot of confidence to the team. The bowling unit has bailed us out every now and then. Our batters produced a terrific performance against RCB. Hopefully, we can carry on from here."

Agarkar further added, "CSK are always a tough opponent. They have won so many titles and they play really well at home. They've been doing well this season. But it doesn't matter what the other team does if we can control our performance. We certainly have a lot of belief in the group."

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' Assistant Coach Pravin Amre said, "The players are believing in themselves after winning four in five games. It's amazing how we have made a comeback after a poor start. But we have to focus on the present. We have a challenging match coming up against CSK in Chennai."

Amre also expressed that it was important to pick up a comprehensive victory against RCB, "We want to play the brand of cricket that we showcased in our last game. Salt set the momentum for us against RCB and then all the other batters carried the tempo forward. It was important to win a game clinically."

The IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST (ANI)

