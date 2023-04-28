Manchester [United Kingdom], April 28 (ANI): Manchester United's Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot believes that the Red Devils will be ready to face Aston Villa on Sunday after facing a setback against Tottenham on Friday.

United were held for a draw after ending the first half with a two-goal advantage. Tottenham came back to bring the game back on level terms.

Even after suffering a blow in their survival for the Top 4 spot in the Premier League still, Dalot believes that United will recover in time to face the free goal-scoring side.

"We're going to be [ready], for sure," Dalot said to MUTV as quoted by Manchester United.

"We have professional players and all the conditions to recover. This is the type of schedule we're going to face if we want to be fighting for every competition so we have to manage that. We have a big squad ready to play the games. You have to be fit and then the manager will decide who is going to play."

Dalot also reflected back on United's performance against Tottenham on Friday.

"It's very disappointing to look back on what we did in the first half and not get out of there with three points," Dalot told MUTV.

"We have to focus on ourselves and if we could have controlled [the second half] like we controlled the first half, the game could have become easier for us."

The Red Devils were bound to walk away with three points but their sharpness in the attacking half dropped in the second half, which allowed Tottenham to make a remarkable comeback.

Ten Hag decided to use Fred in the second half of the game and after that United started to lose battles in the midfield. They created some openings but they were denied at the end by Fraser Forster. Bruno Fernandes had the best chance to seal the victory for United but his fortune didn't favour him this time as the post deflected wide off the woodwork.

Son Heung-min scored in the final eleven minutes to seal the fate of the game and end it on level terms. (ANI)

