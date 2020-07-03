Manchester [UK], July 3 (ANI): Congratulating Liverpool for this year's Premier League triumph, Manchester City's Phil Foden issued a warning to the Jurgen Klopp-led side for the next season.

"Congratulations to Liverpool for this year but we definitely showed we're ready for next season!!" Foden tweeted.

Foden's comment came after Manchester City secured a commanding 4-0 win over Liverpool here on Friday. This was Liverpool's first clash since they sealed the Premier League title.

During the match, Manchester City took the lead in the 25th minute when Kevin De Bruyne converted from the penalty spot after Joe Gomez was deemed to have fouled Raheem Sterling inside the area.

Sterling and Foden then netted one goal each in the first half to give the hosts a three-goal advantage, seizing control of the contest.

In the 66th minute, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain inadvertently touched a goal-bound Sterling's shot into his own net in an attempt to clear, which made the scoreline to 4-0.

Liverpool were crowned the Premier League champions on June 26 after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1 as Klopp's men could not mathematically be caught on the table.

Liverpool have 86 points at the top of the table while the second-placed club, Manchester City, have 66 points. (ANI)

