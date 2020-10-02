Leicester [UK], October 2 (ANI): Leicester City on Friday announced the signing of defender Wesley Fofana, who has made a move from French side AS Saint-Etienne.

The 19-year-old Frenchman has signed a five-year deal.

"Leicester City is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Wesley Fofana from Ligue 1 side AS Saint-Etienne for an undisclosed fee, subject to Premier League and international clearance," the club said in a statement.

After signing the contract, Fa said Leicester City is a "top club" in Premier League and he is very happy to be a part of it.

"I'm very happy to be here. I've watched Leicester City closely since they won the title and they're a top club in the Premier League. I know I will learn a lot from the players and the manager here, which is one of the main reasons I came. I can't wait to get started," the club's official website quoted Fofana as saying.

Fofana is a product of AS Saint-Etienne's youth system and signed his first professional contract with the club in May 2018.

Fofana made his debut for AS Saint-Etienne against Nice in May 2019 and has since gone on to feature a further 25 times in all competitions for Les Verts, impressing with a string of accomplished performances in defence.

Those displays have also brought recognition at international level, with Fofana being named in France's Under-21s squad for this month's Euro Qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

Fofana made 14 appearances in the French top tier last term and was part of the side that reached the final of the Coupe de France, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain. (ANI)

