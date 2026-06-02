Sports News | West Indies Academy Squad Embarks on Development Tour of Sri Lanka

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], June 2 (ANI): A 16-member West Indies Academy squad has departed the region for a reciprocal tour of Sri Lanka from June 3 to June 27, where the team will face the Sri Lanka Emerging Players in a multi-format series designed to further strengthen the region's player development pathway.

It follows the visit by the Sri Lanka Emerging Team to Antigua in 2025, where the sides competed in two four-day matches, which ended one game apiece, and three one-day matches, with the Academy coming out on top 2 to 1.

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Once again consisting of two four-day and three 50-over matches, this tour represents another significant investment in the development of the next generation of West Indies cricketers, offering players the opportunity to gain valuable overseas experience and adapt to challenging subcontinental conditions against quality opposition.

The squad features a strong blend of emerging regional talent, with thirteen members being regular participants in the Academy programme, including Johann Layne, Jediah Blades and Zishan Motara, each having already represented the region at the Senior level.

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With Ackeem Auguste being selected for the West Indies Senior Team and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett being unavailable for selection (personal reasons), emerging players Kevlon Anderson, Shaqkere Parris and Johann Jeremiah have been afforded the international developmental experience opportunity.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Head Coach Ryan Hercules will join the Academy coaching staff as an Assistant Coach for the tour, adding further experience and support to the management unit.

Academy Head Coach Ramesh Subasinghe spoke about the objectives for the tour: "Our Academy objective is simple, to develop players into the next level of their careers, and tours like this play a key part in that journey. Sri Lanka has historically been one of the toughest places for West Indian teams. This tour represents the perfect platform to immerse our brightest emerging talent in conditions that will truly test and shape them."

"Last year we hosted a highly competitive home series against Sri Lanka in Antigua, and four players from that squad have since gone on to represent the West Indies senior men's team, with many others earning regional franchise and CPL opportunities," he added.

CWI's High-Performance Manager Dwain Gill highlighted the significance of the tour as part of the organisation's wider player development strategy.

"This tour is an extremely important component of our long-term development pathway programme as we continue to invest in the future of West Indies cricket. Opportunities like these allow our emerging players to experience competitive international environments, adapt to unfamiliar conditions and further develop the technical, tactical and mental skills required at the highest level of the game", said Gill.

The squad will travel to Hambantota for the four-day series before moving to Colombo for the white-ball leg of the tour, with all matches being played under standard ICC playing conditions.

West Indies Academy Squad: Rivaldo Clarke (Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Ryan Bandoo, Jediah Blades, Giovonte Depeiza, Mavendra Dindyal, Nathan Edward, Damel Evelyn, Amari Goodridge, Johann Jeremiah, Shaqkere Parris, Mbeki Joseph, Johann Layne, Zishan Motara, Kelvin Pitman and Raneico Smith.

Team Management Unit:

Don Ramesh Subasinghe - Head Coach

Rohan Nurse - Assistant Coach

Ryan Hercules - Assistant Coach

Shanique Peters - Physiotherapist

Hance Richards - Strength and Conditioning Coach

Clint St Hill - Manager

Match Schedule:

June 8-11: 4-Day 1 at Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.

June 15-18: 4-Day 2 at Mahindra Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

June 22: 50-Over 1 at Sinhalese Cricket Club

June 24: 50-Over 2 at Sinhalese Cricket Club

June 26: 50-Over 3 at Nondescripts Cricket Club. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)