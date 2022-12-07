Adelaide[Australia], December 7 (ANI): Australia continues to hold the Frank Worrell trophy, as it has done since 1995, and there was little doubt that this would be the case even though they had to fight hard for their triumph in Perth. Because of this reality and the grit West Indies displayed, there is some optimism that Australia won't get a free pass in the now-customary day-night Test in Adelaide.

However, if West Indies cannot defeat Australia's batting, the match will not even be a fight. They only managed to take six wickets at Optus Stadium, and several of those came during inconsequential moments. Alzarri Joseph's stint against Marnus Labuschagne was the one bright spot, but such bursts must result in wickets.

However, captain Kraigg Brathwaite's performance should be encouraging because Tagenarine Chanderpaul's debut was very promising, and his second-inning century was debatably among his greatest in Test cricket. The foundation for the competition is established if others can follow their example, even though this game's day-and-night aspect presents fresh difficulties.

Due to the quad strain Pat Cummins sustained, he is now ruled out and will not play in the Adelaide Test. Steven Smith will captain the team in his place. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc added to the number of overs. For that pair, the issue is not so much this performance as it is the fact that Australia's entire Test summer is condensed into just a little over five weeks.

However, it would be one of the biggest surprises if West Indies, who are also dealing with a number of injury issues, were able to tie the series. But in a way, it's about the advancements they can make in a series like this. Assistant coach Roddy Estwick advised his players to "stay in the fight as long as you can." Australia ought to prevail and most likely will, but West Indies can make things as difficult as they can for them.

David Warner is going to be disappointed about Perth. In the second inning, he gained himself a base before edging Roston Chase to short leg after dragging on for a while on the opening day and then watching Labuschagne and Smith pile up 200s. His 100th Test will be played against South Africa at the MCG, barring injury. His future in the format is still very much in his hands, but a 22.78 average in 2022 is shaky. He'll be hoping for a good return on a field where he averages 76.86, though not entirely against the pink ball.

A normal Adelaide day-night pitch is anticipated. Due to cool and damp conditions the pitch offers a bit to everyone. There is seam and spin as well. The weather forecast seems to be normal with no rains predicted. Conditions are favourable for test cricket.

Australia squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (Wicketk Keeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (Wicket Keeper), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach/Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales/Marquino Mindley

The day and night test match starts on December 8 in Adelaide. (ANI)

