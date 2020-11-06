Christchurch [New Zealand], November 6 (ANI): All members of the West Indies contingent have tested negative from the second of three coronavirus tests, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Following this test, which was done on November 2 (Day 6), the West Indies touring party will undergo one more COVID-19 tests - on day 12, and if cleared, will leave managed isolation two days later.

"All members of the @windiescricket touring party, have returned negative results from the second of three COVID-19 tests, this one conducted on Day 6. All members of the touring party will be tested again on Day 12 and, if clear, will leave managed isolation two days later #NZvWI," New Zealand Cricket tweeted.

West Indies' touring party had arrived in New Zealand on Friday, October 30 after a 54-hour journey from the Caribbean. However, six members of the T20I squad, including captain Kieron Pollard, will leave the UAE following the conclusion of the IPL on November 10.

Windies last played T20Is in March this year against Sri Lanka. For the series against the Kiwis, West Indies will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell.

During the proposed tour of New Zealand, West Indies are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is from November 27 to December 15. (ANI)

