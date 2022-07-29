Tarouba, Jul 29 (PTI) West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field against India in the first T20 International here on Friday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are back in the playing XI while young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep singh have also got a look-in.

The Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c/wk), Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul.

