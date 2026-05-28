Sports News | West Indies to Host Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan in 2026 Home Season

St John's [Antigua], May 28 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) has officially unveiled the full schedule for the 2026 Men's International Home Series, setting the stage for an electrifying summer of cricket across the Caribbean.

The 2026 home season will feature international series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan, bringing world-class cricket to multiple territories and delivering months of high-energy action throughout the region, according to the CWI website.

Also Read | World Championship of Legends 2026: WCL Season 3 Set for October, 7 Teams to Battle for Title.

As part of the finalised schedule, Barbados has been added as a host venue for the One-Day International series against New Zealand, with the final two matches now set to be played there.

CWI CEO, Chris Dehring, explained the adjustment, "Cricket West Indies engaged in discussions with the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana regarding logistical challenges associated with hosting the five ODIs. Subsequently, the Governments of Guyana and Barbados proposed a collaborative arrangement to share the matches and associated operational costs between the two territories. Following consultation with New Zealand Cricket, Cricket West Indies approved the arrangement as part of its continued commitment to delivering a successful and memorable series for players, fans, and the wider Caribbean community. Cricket West Indies wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the Governments of Guyana and Barbados for their cooperative spirit, flexibility, and swift action in ensuring the series proceeds without disruption."

Also Read | Crystal Palace Clinch Historic First European Title With 1-0 Win Over Rayo Vallecano in UEFA Conference League Final.

The summer officially bowls off in Jamaica with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka from June 3-14, featuring three One Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The teams will then travel to Antigua for a two-match Test series scheduled for June 25-29 and July 3-7.

Attention will then shift to a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, with Guyana hosting the opening three matches on July 11, 13 and 16, before the series concludes in Barbados with the final two encounters on July 19 and 21.

The final leg of the home season will take place in Trinidad & Tobago, where the "Men in Maroon" will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series from July 25-29 and August 2-6. The series will also mark a historic milestone for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, which is set to host its first-ever international Test match.

Full International Home Series Schedule:

Sri Lanka series schedule:

First ODI - June 3, Sabina Park, JamaicaSecond ODI - June 6, Sabina Park, JamaicaThird ODI - June 8, Sabina Park, JamaicaFirst T20I - June 11, Sabina Park, JamaicaSecond T20I - June 13, Sabina Park, JamaicaThird T20I - June 14, Sabina Park, JamaicaFirst Test - June 25-29, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & BarbudaSecond Test - July 3-7, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua & Barbuda

New Zealand series schedule:

First ODI - July 11, Guyana National Stadium, GuyanaSecond ODI - July 13, Guyana National Stadium, GuyanaThird ODI - July 16, Guyana National Stadium, GuyanaFourth ODI - July 19, Kensington Oval, Barbados Fifth ODI - July 21, Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pakistan series schedule:

First Test - July 25-29, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and TobagoSecond Test - August 2-6, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)