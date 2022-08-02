Basseterre [Saint Kitts], August 1 (ANI): West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Warner Park, St Kitts on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that there will be a delay in the start of the second T20I match against India which will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts on Monday.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match T20 match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders," said CWI in a statement.

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran said at the toss," We gonna have a bowl, wickets look nice and we will try and use our experience. We want to forget that game and believe in our process and execute our plans. Different conditions today and the guys are looking forward to whatever spin/seam attack they have. We have two changes. Keemo Paul and Brooks are out.

India captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss, " It was quite pleasing for us, the way we played first game. We stuck to our plans and executed it really well. It's another opportunity for us and we are looking to repeat what we did in the first one. We want the guys to be able to bat anywhere and don't want them to be batting in specific positions. We want the guys to be flexible, there are two ways to look at it depending on certain players. We probably read the pitch well in the first game and thought as a team we made the right call to go with three spinners. The dimensions are different here and wanted to get an extra seamer here. Bishnoi misses out unfortunately and Avesh Khan comes in. It's unfortunate that he misses out but we are trying whatever we can from the team's perspective."

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

