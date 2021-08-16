Mason (US), Aug 16 (AP) Despite losing some big-name stars, the main draw of the Western and Southern Open got underway, with the tournament returning to the Lindner Family Tennis Center after a one-year absence, and at full capacity.

“We are thrilled this world class tennis event is back in Cincinnati,” tournament chief operating officer Katie Haas said.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Slams Virat Kohli for Attacking James Anderson During IND vs ENG 2ND Test 2021, Posts a Tweet on Social Media (Read Tweet).

“We value the opportunity to be the first combined event to welcome back fans at full capacity."

The U.S. Open tune-up event was played in New York last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Roger Federer to Undergo Knee Surgeries, to Miss US Open 2021.

There are a few noteworthy absences this year.

Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin withdrew due to injury. Venus Williams also will not participate. One the men's side, seven-time champion Roger Federer, last year's champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Milos Raonic, and Rafael Nadal are out with injuries.

“It's a big opportunity for a lot of players to win this event when those guys aren't playing, especially for guys just behind them in the world rankings.” said Andy Murray, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

The 34-year-old Murray won the event in 2008.

In first-round action Sunday night on center court, Argentinia's Guido Pella upset 15th-ranked Belgian David Goffin, a 2019 Western and Southern Open finalist and 2018 semifinalist, 6-3, 6-3. Also, Frenchman Benoit Paire beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Cincinnati native Cat McNally will make her third appearance in the event. The 19-year-old wild card reached the third round of the U.S. Open last year.

“The Western and Southern has been here for a long time, and I've been coming every single year,” McNally said.

“I started playing tennis when I was 3, so I pretty much grew up coming here.”

McNally also is playing doubles with 17-year-old American Coco Gauff. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)