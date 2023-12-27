New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The inaugural Khelo India Para Games 2023 witnessed a spectacular showcase of resilience, determination, and sheer sporting brilliance from the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. With the participation of 25 states and union territories, this sporting extravaganza, held across three venues over seven days in New Delhi from December 10-17, became a stage for remarkable achievements and inspiring stories.

Notably, Gujarat emerged as a force to reckon with, securing the fourth position in the medal tally by clinching a total of 57 medals--15 gold, 22 silver, and 20 bronze, while Maharashtra secured the fifth spot at the table with a total of 35 medals - 12 gold, 7 silver, and 16 bronze, as per a press release from Khelo India Para Games.

For Gujarat, leading the charge was the phenomenal Bhavina Patel, an embodiment of unwavering determination. Patel's gold in the women's Class 4 table tennis event showcased her exceptional prowess and indomitable spirit. Her journey, marred by early adversity due to polio, saw her clinching historic victories.

She clinched silver at Tokyo Paralympics to become only the second Indian woman to bag a Paralympics medal after Deepa Malik including a silver at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bhavina also created history at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 by becoming the first-ever Indian to win the gold medal in Para Table Tennis. She continued her good form and won her first-ever singles medal at the Asian Para Games after a bronze medal finish earlier this year in Hangzhou.

Bhavina Patel's indomitable spirit and resilience have been a source of inspiration for many. Diagnosed with polio at the age of one, she has been wheelchair-bound for most of her life. Despite these challenges, Patel's dedication and unwavering focus propelled her to unprecedented heights in para table tennis, marking her as a trailblazer for aspiring athletes.

Adding to Gujarat's glory was the visually impaired long jumper, Jagdish Parmar. Overcoming immense odds, Parmar soared to victory with a gold medal, his remarkable 4.59-metre jump in the T11-13 category marking a testament to his perseverance and dedication. Born into a less-privileged farmer's family in the Kheda district of Gujarat, Parmar never allowed his disability nor his family's financial situation to deter his dreams. He has held the national title in the long jump from 2016 to 2023, showcasing consistent excellence against all odds.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra scripted its tale of triumph through the remarkable performance of para-shooter Swaroop Unhalkar. Unhalkar's gold medal win in the Men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 was a display of unparalleled grit. Overcoming a significant point deficit, Swaroop staged a stunning comeback in the final moments, seizing victory with unwavering determination and exceptional skill.

Swaroop Unhalkar's journey has been one of resilience, battling severe polio and financial constraints. Born with severe polio leading to disability in both legs, Swaroop faced numerous challenges from a young age. Despite enduring multiple operations during his childhood and facing hardships due to his family's financial situation, Swaroop never backed down and it was his determination that propelled him to the world stage as he made it to the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where he missed out on a bronze medal by a whisker and finished fourth. (ANI)

