Sports News | WFI Announces Indian Squad for U-17 World Championships in Baku

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) today announced the Indian squad for the upcoming U-17 World Wrestling Championships, set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from July 27 to August 2, 2026.

The final contingent was officially locked in following competitive national selection trials across all three disciplines in Sonipat and Lucknow, ensuring the country's most promising young athletes are selected to represent the nation on the global stage, according to a press release.

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The selected contingent will head to Baku looking to continue India's stellar run and solidify the nation's status as a global heavyweight in junior wrestling. The Indian squad arrives on the back of two highly dominant international campaigns at the U-17 World Wrestling Championships, with the Women's Wrestling contingent reigning supreme in the previous two editions, the release said.

Speaking on the squad selection, WFI President Sanjay Kumar Singh stated, "These trials have showcased the phenomenal depth of our junior wrestling ecosystem. By ensuring a strictly fair and fiercely competitive selection process, we have identified the absolute best young talent in the country. I am confident this battle-ready squad will deliver outstanding results and bring glory to India in Baku."

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In the Women's Wrestling division, the selection trials witnessed exceptional technical sharpness from the Haryana grapplers, who claimed first place in six out of ten weight categories, highlighted by strong performances from Diksha (43kg) and Garima (73kg). The Delhi contingent secured two spots through Kamna Babal (49kg) and Akshara (53kg), while Maharashtra's Rohini Khanu Devba (36-40kg) and Rajasthan's Sandhya (46kg) rounded out the opening squad positions.

The Men's Freestyle brackets saw fierce competition, with standout athletes from Haryana like Satinder (60kg) and Arush Rana (110kg) capturing their respective divisions. Uttar Pradesh secured two weight classes through Aaryan (48kg) and Deepanshu Khokhar (80kg), while individual athletes from Maharashtra, Delhi, and SSCB won one category each to lock in their World Championship berths.

The Greco-Roman discipline was anchored by an absolute masterclass from Maharashtra's grapplers, who claimed five top spots, including Sachin Shirole (45kg) and Rajvardhan Patil (92kg). Uttar Pradesh added two more spots, while athletes from Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana secured one top finish each to complete the national roster ahead of the team's departure for Azerbaijan.

In 2024, the women's team made history in Amman by capturing their first-ever overall team title with a massive 185 points, securing five golds, one silver, and two bronzes. They successfully defended this prestigious crown last year in Athens, anchoring a spectacular national performance that yielded nine total medals across disciplines (four golds, four silvers, and one bronze).

Entering this year's tournament with immense momentum, the 2026 squad will aim to secure a historic three-peat and keep the Champion Trophy firmly in India.

Indian Wrestling Squad & Trial Standings - U-17 World Championships 2026

Women's Wrestling (WW)

- 36-40 kg: 1st: Rohini Khanu Devba (MAH) | 2nd: Vanshika (HAR)- 43 kg: 1st: Diksha (HAR)- 46 kg: 1st: Sandhya (RAJ) | 2nd: Tanishka (HAR)- 49 kg: 1st: Kamna Babal (DEL) - 53 kg: 1st: Akshara (DEL) | 2nd: Riya Nagar (UP)- 57 kg: 1st: Nikita Sehrawat (HAR) | 2nd: Manya Rajput (DEL)- 61 kg: 1st: Avanshika (HAR) | 2nd: Srushti (MAH)- 65 kg: 1st: Antra (HAR) | 2nd: Lisa (HAR)- 69 kg: 1st: Taniya (HAR) | 2nd: Nishu (HAR)- 73 kg: 1st: Garima (HAR)

Men's Freestyle (FS)

- 45 kg: 1st: Hanumant Rajendra (MAH) | 2nd: Sahil (HAR)- 48 kg: 1st: Aaryan (UP) | 2nd: Udit (HAR)- 51 kg: 1st: Govind (DEL) | 2nd: Mukesh Yadav (UP)- 55 kg: 1st: Prathmesh (SSCB) | 2nd: Dhanraj (SSCB)- 60 kg: 1st: Satinder (HAR) | 2nd: Jatin Sharma (HAR)- 65 kg: 1st: Krishan (HAR) | 2nd: Pavan Dhagude (MAH)- 71 kg: 1st: Anuj (HAR) | 2nd: Sachin (HAR)- 80 kg: 1st: Deepanshu Khokhar (UP) | 2nd: Lakshay Thakran (DEL)- 92 kg: 1st: Saksham (HAR) | 2nd: Abhimanyu (HAR)- 110 kg: 1st: Arush Rana (HAR) | 2nd: Prince Kaliraman (DEL)

Greco-Roman (GR)

- 45 kg: 1st: Sachin Shirole (MAH) | 2nd: Keshav (HAR)- 48 kg: 1st: Avinash Chetak (MAH) | 2nd: Arjun (HAR)- 51 kg: 1st: Dhiraj Dhapale (MAH) | 2nd: Yash Kamnna (MAH)- 55 kg: 1st: Hariom (UP) | 2nd: Yogesh (HAR)- 60 kg: 1st: Darpan Chaudhari (MAH) | 2nd: Dilawar Singh (HAR)- 65 kg: 1st: Kunal Dagar (DEL) | 2nd: Surya (RAJ)- 71 kg: 1st: Pranam Singh (PUB) | 2nd: Sameer (HAR)- 80 kg: 1st: Suraj Sharma (UP) | 2nd: Hitesh (HAR)- 92 kg: 1st: Rajvardhan Patil (MAH) | 2nd: Anuj Yadav (UP)- 110 kg: 1st: Harsh Dalal (HAR) | 2nd: Rudra Niman (MAH). (ANI)

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