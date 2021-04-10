Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan applauded all-rounder Sam Curran for his business end masterclass which carried Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 188/7 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Suresh Raina smashed a sensational fifty in his comeback game before Sam Curran took on the bowlers in the death overs to help CSK reach 188 after being reduced to 7/2 inside three overs.

Vaughan "loved watching" Sam Curran's knock against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2021.

"What a fantastic cricketer @CurranSM is ... love watching him play ... #IPL2021," Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Raina said he was happy to be back with his side after missing the 13th edition of the IPL.

"Good feeling to come back and score runs for CSK. We had a good start. We had a good partnership and I was just trying to be positive out there. God has been really kind. Been preparing really well. Training is a lot about your mindset and it's about how you execute it," Raina told hosts' broadcasters after the first innings.

While Raina ensured both spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra feel the heat as he took them on after CSK was put on the back foot early in the innings, Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja took on the pacers in the death overs.

"Sam Curran and Jadeja finished it well. It's going to be very, very hard to chase down. You need to keep hanging there at the start. They had Mishy and other bowlers who are really good, so you need to rotate the strike," said Raina.

Raina and Moeen Ali had steadied the ship for CSK after the side got off to a worse possible start losing both openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad inside three overs.

"Moeen took off really well and he helped me out there too. We have good swing bowlers in Shardul and Deepak and Sam. So we should be able to do it. Special thanks to all the fans," Raina signed off. (ANI)

