Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI): Delhi Capitals bowler Amit Mishra feels it's too early to decide whether the pitches in UAE will offer any assistance to spinners in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

UAE pitches are generally on the slower side. However, Mishra feels that teams will have a clearer picture only when the tournament starts.

Also Read | England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020, Toss Report & Playing XI Update: ENG Win Toss and Elect to Bat First; Steve Smith Not Picked, Mark Wood Replaces Sam Curran.

"The conditions so far have been neutral - I can't say if they favour the batsmen or the bowlers more. When we start playing, then we will have a clearer picture and can say whether it is helping the batsmen or the bowlers more," said Mishra in a statement.

The side ventured into the playoffs last season under the head coach Ricky Ponting, but a loss to Chennai Super Kings assured a trophy-less return to home. Mishra believes his side will again be "putting in all the effort to win matches."

Also Read | England vs Australia 3rd ODI 2020 Live Score: ENG Win Toss, Opt to Bat First.

"We are really positive, but in T20 cricket, you know it is hard to promise a win because all teams are so competitive and have quality players in their ranks," he said.

"We also have a lot of match-winners in our team, and we will do our preparations according to each team. We cannot underestimate any team, and need to treat everyone equally," the veteran spinner who needs 14 more scalps to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL, added.

Commenting on Delhi Capitals' much talked about team spirit, the experienced leg-spinner said "the best thing is that all the players are enjoying each other's company". "Everyone is really keen and excited to play in this season of the IPL. With just one week to go now, everyone has been putting in a great effort in preparing for the tournament under such difficult circumstances," he said.

The IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days.

Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the tournament on September 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)