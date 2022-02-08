Panaji (Goa) [India], February 8 (ANI): The stakes have never been higher for FC Goa this season. As a team that has reached the playoffs six times in seven seasons, fans expect the Gaurs to consistently aim for top honours. Their ongoing campaign, however, has hit the peaks of seasons past, with the club currently struggling to string together any kind of run to rise up the points table from their current ninth position.

With exactly three-fourths of their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign done and dusted, FC Goa now has exactly five games to try and turn their season around. The final quarter of their season starts on Wednesday when they take on Chennaiyin FC - coincidentally the same team that they last won against.

Also Read | India vs France, FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Hockey Match on TV and Online.

Despite the tough challenge at hand, FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira feels that his team can deliver well. "I see a lot of positive faces among the players. The situation here (in the bio-bubble) has improved. We'll still be taking things match-by-match as I've said before. The whole team is working hard and at the same time, also hoping and praying that the results will go our way in future matches." he said.

Like the Gaurs, Chennaiyin FC is also in a tricky situation right now, having lost their most recent game against Mumbai City. Currently, at 8th place, Bozidar Bandovic and his boys are also gunning for the playoffs, which makes the clash an important affair for both sides.

Also Read | U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"We did well in the first leg (the game against Chennaiyin earlier this season, which Goa won 1-0). If we maintain the same intent tomorrow, we could have another positive result," Pereira reflected on the upcoming game.

As mentioned earlier, FC Goa is currently at ninth place on the ISL points table, with 15 points from 15 matches. The top-four spots are at least seven points ahead, making it really tough for the Gaurs to guarantee themselves a berth in the playoffs.

Not only do they have to win all of their remaining five matches, but FC Goa will also have to depend on other teams' results now to see if they can break into the top-four. On Wednesday, a win over Chennaiyin FC would take them to 18 points from 16 games but there will be no change in their current standing.

In short, the Gaurs are counting on miracles. They are fortunate to an extent because football is never short of miracles. Derrick Pereira and his boys will be hoping that the rest of their campaign goes in their favour so that they can at least return home on a positive note. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)