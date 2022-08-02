Basseterre, Aug 2 (PTI) Invited to bat, West Indies posted 164 for 5 against India in their third T20 International here on Tuesday.

Opener Kyle Mayers top-scored for the West Indies with a 50-ball 73 while Rovman Powell contributed 23.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets for 35 runs while Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh got one each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 164 for 5 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 73, Rovman Powell 23; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/35).

