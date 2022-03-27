Saint George's [Grenada], March 27 (ANI): West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers expressed happiness after he scalped five wickets on Day 3 of the third Test against England.

Joshua Da Silva's unbeaten ton and Mayer's five-wicket haul gave West Indies a dominating position against England on Day 3 of the ongoing third and final Test, here in Saint George's, Grenada.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR: Get Leaderboard and Latest Team Standings of Indian Premier League Season 15 With Net Run Rate.

"It (five-fer) was a very special moment for me. The team wanted this victory. I tried to make the batsmen play as much as possible. That (Da Silva's) innings was very special. We wanted him to get his first hundred. His best friend was sitting on the balcony," said Mayers after the play on Day 3 ended.

"It was an emotional moment for me as well, he was crying after getting his century. It's a team effort, I just waited for my turn and the opportunity presented itself," he added.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Dream11 Team: Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

At Stumps, England's score read at 103/8, leading by 10 runs. Currently, Chris Woakes and Jack Leach are standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)