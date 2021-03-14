St John's [Antigua], March 14 (ANI): West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip has been included in the squad for the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka set to be played on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was among the leading bowlers in the recent Super50 Cup, when he took 11 wickets at 25.6 each for champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force.

This is his first call-up to the ODI squad. West Indies lead the three-match ODI series 2-0 following victory by eight wickets in the first match and then by five wickets in the second match.

Earlier, West Indies had won the three-match T20I series 2-1. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will face each other in a two-Test series beginning March 21 in Antigua. (ANI)

