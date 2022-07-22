Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has ruled out of first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfers: FC Goa Rope In Youngster Ayush Chhetri.

Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

For India, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have made it to the playing XI.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag Can't Wait To Have Portugal Star Join Team.

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)