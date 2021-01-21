Leicestershire [UK], January 21 (ANI): South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has signed to play for Leicestershire as an overseas player for the 2021 County Championship and Royal London Cup.

It will be Mulder's second spell in county cricket having spent part of the 2019 season with Kent CCC before being called up to the South Africa squad.

The 22-year-old was part of the Proteas side that recently beat Sri Lanka 2-0 in the Test series. He ended with figures of 5 for 108 and 36 runs from the Boxing Day Test and finished with the analysis of 4 for 77 from the second fixture.

Mulder comes to Leicestershire with a wealth of first-class and List A experience despite his tender age.

His first-class statistics tell the story of a promising youngster with both bat and ball, averaging an impressive 39.44 with the bat with the highest score of 146 for Lions. He also recently scored 100 and 91* in the first-class game for Lions against Warriors.

Mulder has taken a total of 174 wickets during his career so far with 99 of them coming in first-class cricket at an average of 24.43. In white-ball cricket, he had 35 wickets at an average of 32.00. His best figures in both formats are eight for 79 and three for 32 respectively.

Upon signing the South African international, Leicestershire CCC head coach Paul Nixon in a statement said: "Wiaan is a top-class all-rounder who we have kept an eye on for several months. He has recently returned to the international scene and we are delighted to have Wiaan sign for us." (ANI)

