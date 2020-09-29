Karachi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed its counterparts in Bangladesh that it will not be able to play in the near future the World Championship Test that was postponed in April owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh had played one Test of the ICC World Championship in Rawalpindi earlier this year and were scheduled to play the remaining matches and a one-off ODI in Karachi in April.

However, due to the pandemic, the PCB was not only forced to suspend its Pakistan Super League T20 but also postpone the engagements against Bangladesh.

A source in the PCB said that it had informed the BCB of the existing situation. Pakistan has a tight international and domestic schedule planned for the team.

"A slot will have to be taken out sometime next year because indications are that the ICC might have to extend its World Championship due to scheduled matches being hit by the COVID-19 in different countries," the source said.

Even Bangladesh postponed a scheduled tour of Sri Lanka few days ago.

"The schedule is packed and we will now have to find a slot next year, after the England tour, to host the Bangladesh team for one Test and a ODI," the source added.

