Sports News

Florida [US], June 15 (ANI): Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis said his team is fully prepared for all aspects of the game, including pressing, defending in an organised manner, counterattacking, and creating scoring opportunities ahead of his side's clash against Uruguay in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

He stressed that Saudi Arabia will not play passively or simply react to their opponents. Instead, his side intends to play with confidence, take initiative, and compete proactively regardless of how the match develops.

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Saudi Arabia will kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a Group H encounter against Uruguay at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Having stunned defending champions Argentina with a 2-1 win in the 2022 World Cup, Saudi Arabia will be hoping for a similar result against South American opposition this time around.

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"We are ready to press our opponent. We are ready to play organised defence. We are ready to counterattack. We are also ready to create chances," Georgios said as per Reuters.

"We cannot know how the match will unfold, but we are not preparing a team that will have a passive role and simply wait for the opponent in order to react. We are preparing a team that will play with confidence," Georgios added.

Meanwhile, Uruguay were crowned champions in the inaugural edition back in 1930 and then in 1950, but have had a mixed bag run this century.

Their run has included two group stage exits in 2002 and 2022, a fourth-place finish in 2010, no qualification in the 2006 edition, a round of 16 finish in 2014 and a quarterfinal finish in the 2018 edition. (ANI)

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