Melbourne [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Cricket Australia's national selection panel on Thursday announced a 17-player squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against India, set to begin from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.

The side will be led by Tim Paine and In the squad, spinner Chris Green, pacer Sean Abbott, and batsman Will Pucovski have also been included.

Pacer Pat Cummins has been named as the vice-captain of Australia's Test squad.

Selectors chose the expanded squad in considering the biosecure hubs that the team will be based in and the need to plan for replacing players at short notice if required.

Australia's squad for the Test series against India -- Tim Paine (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc, Will Pucovski, James Pattinson, Michael Nesser, Nathan Lyon, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Sean Abbott.

Huge praise should go to the South Australian Cricket Association, the coaches, players and all those involved in delivering such a high-quality block of Shield matches in challenging circumstances. The SACA went above and beyond to deliver great quality wickets and conditions for the players to thrive."Two of those many standout players were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent," national selector Trevor Hohns said in an official Cricket Australia release. "Will's record-breaking start to the summer has been exceptional. His ability to show such patience is something which stands him in good stead for Test cricket and he is in rare company with two double centuries to start the summer. We very much look forward to Will developing further on the international stage. Sean Abbott has also been outstanding at the start of the summer and comes into his first Test squad as a very strong fast bowling option. Add that to his recent batting form over the last 12 months he presents a very complete package in the squad," he added. The selectors have also chosen a 19-player Australia A squad to play India A and India in tour matches at Drummoyne Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground which includes nine players from the Test squad and Australian captain Tim Paine. Final sides and a captain will be chosen closer to each match.

Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim Paine, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Nesser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, and Mitchell Swepson. (ANI)

