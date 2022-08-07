Birmingham [UK], August 7 (ANI): Following his gold medal win in Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, Indian boxer Amit Panghal said that he will try to win gold for his country in Olympics as well.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Pumas UNAM Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Joan Gamper Trophy Football Match in India.

"I was getting goosebumps as National Anthem played, I would like to feel like this again, would do anything for it. I would try my best to win a gold for the country in Olympics too," said Panghal to ANI.

Panghal said that he is happy with his performance and will always be eager to raise his nation's name.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Lose to Familiar Foes Again, Settle for Silver in Men's Doubles Table Tennis.

Coming to the match, Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points. In the first round, Panghal made a great start. Though his English opponent was always in contention, the Indian was the better boxer as the judges decided in favour of Panghal and he got 10 points from all while Macdonald got nine from all.

In the second round, Panghal continued with the same momentum and kept his upper hand intact. Macdonald tried to fight back but simply could not match the Indian's prowess and hence lost in the second round as well.

The pattern of Panghal's dominance continued in the final round as well as he kept scoring points effortlessly. Once again, all judges decided in his favour. This helped him seal the match and add another medal to his country's tally.

Earlier today, Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country's third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women's 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her 'world champion' status as she dominated Carly across all three rounds. She won by 5-0 on basis of points scored.

Also, Nitu Ghangas clinched a gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)