Hamilton [New Zealand], April 4 (ANI): New Zealand batter Will Young, who scored a century in the third and final ODI against the Netherlands on Monday, said that it was a 'special moment' to have Ross Taylor on the other end.

Top knocks by Martin Guptill and Young, followed by a four-wicket haul by Matt Henry, helped New Zealand in thrashing Netherlands by 115 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Monday.

"It looked tough at the start with Gups and Nicholls struggling. The new ball did plenty, little up and down and sideways movement. We got off to a start and then carried that momentum. The skipper came in and finished it off nicely," said Young in a post-match presentation.

"Guptill played really well, we complemented each other well, when I was struggling he got the runs ticking and I did the same. It certainly was a special moment to have Ross at the other end when I got the hundred. I tried to take the pressure off him and allowed him to enjoy the occasion," he added.

With this win, New Zealand have claimed the ODI series with a lead of 3-0. The third ODI also marked the last appearance of Kiwi batter Ross Taylor in international cricket.

Chasing 334, the Netherlands got dismantled at 218 as Matt Henry scalped four wickets. Earlier for the Kiwis, Young and Guptill played top knocks of 120 and 106 respectively to provide their side with a huge total of 333/8. (ANI)

