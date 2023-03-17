Dubai, Mar 18 (PTI) The International Cricket Council on Friday announced a new four-year direct deal with Times Internet Limited in the USA and Canada, making Willow the home of ICC cricket in both countries up until the end of 2027.

With speculation rife that USA might be stripped of the hosting rights, the ICC came up with a statement to clarify their position, with CEO Geoff Allardice terming USA as a strategic market.

"Over 30 million cricket fans are estimated to live in the United States and Canada. Willow TV, the premier broadcaster of cricket in the region for almost 20 years, will offer a plethora of content and enhancements across its platforms to enhance the fan experience," the ICC stated in its release.

"The service is accessible in over 70 million households, making it an excellent platform for expanding the sport's reach and growing the cricket fanbase even further across the region over the next four years," it further said.

Allardice said, "USA is an important strategic market for the ICC and the direct partnership with Willow will provide us with a number of exciting opportunities to strengthen engagement with fans in the region.

"With content available across Willow's digital and TV platforms, it is an incredible opportunity for new fans to enjoy and engage with the sport across North America."

