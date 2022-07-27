Prague, Jul 27 (AP) Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by beating Czech teenager Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday.

The Wimbledon quarterfinalist dominated her 18-year-old opponent, who won her first WTA main draw match in the first round of the hard-court tournament.

Also Read | CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online in India: Which Channel Will Telecast Birmingham Games Curtain Raiser?.

Bouzkova will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva. The 19-year-old Russian beat Chloe Paquet of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to record her second victory in the main draw of a tournament.

Qiang Wang also advanced, beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. In the quarterfinals, the Chinese player will face Magda Linette, who defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3. (AP)

Also Read | How to Watch SCO vs NZ 1st T20I 2022 Live Streaming in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Scotland vs New Zealand Cricket Match With Time in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)