Sports News | Wimbledon: Serena Williams Set for Grand Slam Return, to Feature Alongside Sister Venus in Doubles

London [UK], June 16 (ANI): Serena Williams is set to return to Wimbledon Championships 2026 after four years, teaming up with her sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles event.

The six-time Wimbledon doubles champions have been awarded a wild card entry into the 2026 edition of the tournament, marking their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open, according to WTA.

Also Read | France vs Senegal Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I Match.

Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles together, the second-highest tally in the Open Era, behind the 20 major titles claimed by Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver.

Serena Williams, who stepped away from tennis after the 2022 US Open, returned to professional action last week at Queen's Club, partnering with Victoria Mboko. The duo won their opening match, but Mboko later withdrew due to an injury that will also rule her out of Wimbledon. Williams is also competing in doubles this week in Berlin alongside Karolina Muchova.

Also Read | Chattogram Weather and Rain Forecast for BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2026.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams, who made her comeback to the tour last July after a 16-month break, is currently ranked No. 119 in doubles. Her best result since returning came at last year's US Open, where she reached the quarterfinals partnering Leylah Fernandez.

The six remaining wild cards in the women's doubles draw have been allocated to all-British pairings: Katie Boulter/Heather Watson, Madeleine Brooks/Amelia Rajecki, Jodie Burrage/Mika Stojsavljevic, Freya Christie/Eden Silva, Harriet Dart/Maia Lumsden, and Alicia Dudeney/Mimi Xu.

Maja Chwalinska, on the other hand, has been awarded a singles wild card for Wimbledon, where she headlines the list of recipients.

The 24-year-old from Poland was ranked No. 114 when the entry list was confirmed but rose to No. 21 after an impressive run from qualifying to the Roland Garros final. She will feature in the Wimbledon main draw for the second time, having previously qualified in 2022 and reached the second round.

Harriet Dart, Alicia Dudeney, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic, Katie Swan and Mimi Xu have been awarded six singles wild cards for Wimbledon, with the final spot to be confirmed later.

Dart, 29, will make her eighth Wimbledon main-draw appearance and has previously reached the third round twice, while Swan, 27, is set for her seventh appearance in the women's singles draw and will aim to surpass her best result of a second-round finish in 2018.

Dudeney, 23, a former University of Florida player, recently secured her first Top 100 win against Yulia Putintseva in Nottingham qualifying and is set for her WTA main-draw debut there as a lucky loser, with Wimbledon marking her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Teenagers Klugman, Stojsavljevic and Xu will all make their second consecutive Wimbledon main-draw appearances. Klugman, 17 and a former junior world No. 1, recently claimed her first Top 100 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in Nottingham qualifying before entering the main draw as a lucky loser.

Stojsavljevic, the 2024 US Open girls' singles champion, also recorded a notable win over top-60 player Talia Gibson in Billie Jean King Cup action earlier this year.

Elsewhere, qualifying wild cards have been awarded to Brits Daniella Britton, Jodie Burrage and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, along with Slovakia's Mia Pohankova, last year's girls' singles champion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)