Christchurch [New Zealand], November 13 (ANI): West Indies players are all set to travel to Queenstown after they tested negative for the coronavirus in their third and final test.

The visitors will play two three-day matches against New Zealand A at Queenstown on before starting their international fixtures.

Also Read | Tim Paine Angrily Throws Gloves After Controversial Dismissal Against New South Wales in Sheffield Shield 2020-21 (Watch Video).

"The players, management and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation on Friday and travel to the southern town of Queenstown, where they will play a three-day match and a four-day match against New Zealand "A" on November 20-22 and November 26-29 at the John Davies Oval," Cricket West Indies said in a statement.

Windies players who were part of the Indian Premier League have also arrived on Thursday and will now complete their mandatory quarantine.

Also Read | How to Watch Argentina vs Paraguay, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of ARG vs PAR & Football Score Updates on TV.

"Additionally, all of the West Indies players who arrived on Thursday following the end of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, have passed initial health checks. These players are: T20I captain Kieron Pollard, Test captain Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul and Sheldon Cottrell. They have entered the managed isolation facility in Christchurch to commence their mandatory quarantine," the statement further read.

West Indies will play three-match T20I series before two Tests against New Zealand starting on December 3 in Hamilton. The first T20I will be played in Auckland on November 27.

T20I Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.

Test Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Roston Chase (vice-captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)