Beijing [China], March 3 (ANI): Following a specially convened meeting, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has decided to refuse the athlete entries from Russia and Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

This means that Para athletes from these respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games which open on March 4, 2022.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: "At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event. The IPC is a membership-based organisation, and we are receptive to the views of our member organisations."

"When our members elected the Board in December 2021 it was to maintain and uphold the principles, values, and rules of the Paralympic Movement. As Board members that is a responsibility and duty we take extremely seriously," he added.

Further talking about the decision, he said: "In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the Movement what it is today. However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games. "

"Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing. In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete," it added.

Following rising tension between Russia and Ukraine, the sports fraternity has become proactive and many events in Russia have been cancelled, including the Russian Grand Prix. The Champions League final has also been moved out of Russia and it will now take place in Paris. (ANI)

