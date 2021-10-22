Santa Ponsa, Oct 22 (AP) Jeff Winther shot an 8-under 62 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Mallorca Open.

The Danish player had 10 birdies and two bogeys at the Santa Ponsa course.

"I didn't have any expectations going into this week, got my family here so we are just trying to enjoy it,” Winther said.

"I took the whole day off yesterday, didn't touch a club. Warmed up on the range where we can only hit 5-irons. Apparently that's the way to do it."

Two players were tied for second — Niklas Lemke of Sweden and Bryce Easton of South Africa, who carded 63s for the lowest rounds of their European Tour careers.

Five players were another shot back in a tie for fourth place, including Spaniards Jorge Campillo and Álvaro Quirós.

The Mallorca Open is the third and final event of the European Tour's Spain swing. (AP)

