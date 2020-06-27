New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who ringed in his 40th birthday on Saturday, received a hilarious birthday wish from former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

"@KP24 my friend it's your birthday Clinking beer mugs wish I was there to chuck pies Pie at you and smash your face with them! Have a wonderful day and year ahead buddy! More power to you," Yuvraj tweeted.

The right-handed Pietersen who is one of the most active former cricketers on Twitter soon replied to Yuvraj's post and said, "Hahaha! Hopefully soon bro!"

Earlier in May, Yuvraj on an Instagram live session with Pietersen recalled his battle with cancer and said that he got diagnosed with the disease when he was at the peak of his career.

"I think it is something that you cannot express in words, unfortunately, the moment came when I was in the peak of my career. We had won the 50-over World Cup, Sourav Ganguly had just retired, I was looking to play Test cricket, and then I got diagnosed with cancer," Yuvraj had told Pietersen.

"It was disappointing. But if you look at the good part, I was young, my family had a hard time in dealing with it but my mother was very supportive," Yuvraj had said. (ANI)

