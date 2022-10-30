Perth [Australia], October 30 (ANI): India will look to go continue to be at the top of the points table to ensure a semi-final berth while South Africa will look to register their second as the two teams lock horns at the Perth Stadium in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

India come into the match with a morale-boosting win against Pakistan and a clinical 56-run win against the Netherlands. The team will definitely fancy its chances against the Proteas as they recently piped them 2-1 in the T20 series played in India.

On the other hand, South Africa have not played the top-ranked teams in the World Cup yet, with one of its win coming against a much lower-ranked Bangladesh team. The team also missed out on two points against Zimbabwe, with the game being washed out with the Proteas just within striking distance of s victory.

The Indian batting lineup will be up against the quick, fiery pacers of South Africa who demolished the Bangladesh batting. This matchup would be one mouth-watering affair, as the Indian batters are also in good form.

India would be wary of Rilee Rossouw and would look to dismiss the batter as soon as possible, given his recent performances.

After Gustav McKeon from France, Rilee Rossouw is the only player to have scored consecutive T20I hundreds; he now has the chance to do so against India.

Four innings after hitting an unbroken 96 against England in Cardiff, Rossouw scored his first T20I century earlier this month against India at Indore.

After a stirring 109 against Bangladesh as a follow-up, he has already scored more runs in T20I cricket in 2022 than in 2014, 2015, and 2016 combined (his previous international spell).

The batting openers of both the teams are a concern as KL Rahul from India has failed to score in the two matches so far, while Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has struggled with the bat in the recent past.

India will be hoping for KL to find form and set the World Cup ablaze while South Africa would also be hoping for the captain to hit the ground running.

India is likely to stick with the same team while South Africa may bring in an extra pacer with the Perth pitch likely to help pacers. The Proteas will be tempted to bring in left-arm pacer Marco Jansen, given the slightly poor record of the Indian top-order against left-arm pacers.

The match will begin at 4:30 pm Indian time and is likely to be not affected by rain.

The outcome will have implications for chances of Pakistan to qualify for semi-finals.(ANI)

