Ahmedabad, Mar 15 (PTI) The remaining three T20 International matches between India and England will be played here without spectators in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Cricket Association vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani said on Monday.

"T20s on March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without audience at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Refund will be given to the spectators who have purchased tickets," Nathwani said in a statement.

"Due to rise in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad."

He said the GCA will form policy for refund of money to the spectators who have already purchased tickets for these three T20Is.

"Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium," he added.

The first two games at the world's largest cricket stadium had attracted more than 60,000 spectators, raising questions over the safety of the fans amid the pandemic.

Crowds had returned for international cricket matches in India during the preceding Test series barring the opening game which was played behind closed doors. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)