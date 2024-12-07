Stuutgart (Germany), Dec 7 (AP) Nick Woltemade scored twice in the second half and Atakan Karazor got a late winner as Stuttgart came from 2-0 down to beat Union Berlin 3-2 in a topsy-turvy Bundesliga encounter.

Visiting Berlin went into the game as the joint lowest scoring team in the Bundesliga but goals from Danilho Doekhi after 37 minutes and Robert Skov two minutes into the second half put them in the driving seat.

However, gangly striker Woltemade scored in the 51st and 59th to drag Stuttgart back into the game, then Karazor's first Bundesliga goal completed the stunning turnaround 10 minutes later.

His winner came courtesy of Berlin goalkeeper Riis Rønnow, whose attempted clearance went straight to the striker in front of goal.

The result lifted Stuttgart into sixth place. Berlin remained in 11th. (AP)

