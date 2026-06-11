Sports News | Wolves Sack Manager Rob Edwards

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked their manager, Rob Edwards, following the club's relegation from the Premier League this season.

Edwards' tenure at Molineux lasted just seven months after he was appointed on a three-and-a-half-year deal in November. Wolves had moved decisively to secure the Welshman's services from Middlesbrough, who were initially reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the campaign.

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However, the club's inability to avoid relegation has prompted Wolves to make a managerial change as they prepare for life in the Championship next season, according to the Wolverhampton website.

Edwards returned to Wolves in November at one of the most challenging periods in the club's recent history and worked tirelessly, alongside his staff, to stabilise the football operation and help move the club forward, according to the Wolverhampton website.

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Following a comprehensive review at the conclusion of the season, the club has determined that a change in leadership is necessary as Wolves enters the next stage of its development.

While the club recognises the significant challenges faced by Edwards and his staff during their tenure, and acknowledges the commitment and professionalism they demonstrated throughout, it ultimately concluded that a different sporting direction would provide the strongest platform for future success.

Executive chairman Nathan Shi said: "I would like to personally thank Rob and his staff for everything they have given to Wolves during what has been a very difficult period in the club's recent history. Rob accepted the challenge of returning to Wolves at a time when the situation was extremely challenging, and throughout his time here, he has conducted himself with professionalism, integrity and commitment. This has been an extremely difficult decision. Following the end of the season, we undertook a thorough review of every aspect of the football operation."

"This process involved careful consideration of many factors and extensive reflection on what we believe is required to help the club progress over the coming years. Our decision was not about character, professionalism or dedication. It was about determining what we believe gives Wolves the strongest opportunity to move forward from a sporting perspective. While there were positive signs and areas of progress, we ultimately concluded that a different football direction would better align with the style, identity and level of competitiveness we want to establish at the club," Nathan Shi added.

"It would have been easier to continue with what was familiar. However, leadership is not about choosing the easiest path, but about making the difficult decisions we believe are right for the future of the football club, which will put Wolves on the strongest platform to move forward. Our ambition is to build a football club capable of achieving sustainable success. That requires clarity of vision, alignment throughout the football operation and the courage to make difficult decisions when we believe they are in the best interests of the club," Nathan Shi concluded.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to Rob and his departing staff for their professionalism, commitment and hard work throughout their time at Compton Park, and wish them every success in the future.

The process of appointing a new head coach is already underway, with the club focused on identifying a leader who can help deliver the next phase of Wolves' sporting development. Further updates will be provided in due course. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)