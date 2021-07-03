Worcester, Jul 3 (PTI) Skipper Mithali Raj played a captain's knock to guide India Women to a consolation four-wicket win over England Women in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

Chasing 220, Mithali, who became the highest run-getter across all formats in women's cricket on Saturday, anchored India's chase with an unbeaten 75 off 86 balls as the visitors surpassed England's 219 all out in 46.3 overs.

Besides Mithali, opener Smriti Mandhana made 49 while Sneh Rana played a 22-ball 24-run cameo towards the end.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone (2/36) picked up two wickets.

Earlier, India Women bowled out England Women for 219.

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Sneh Rana (1/31), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24), Shikha Pandey (1/42) and Poonam Yadav (1/43) scalped a wicket each.

Nat Sciver (49), skipper Heather Knight (46) and Lauren Winfileld-Hill (36) made useful contributions for England Women after being invited to bat in the final match, which was reduced to 47-a-side affair due to delayed start because of rain.

Brief Scores:

England Women: 219 all out in 47 overs (Nat Sciver 49, Heather Knight 46; Deepti Sharma 3/43).

India Women: 220 for 6 in 46.3 overs (Mithali Raj 76 not out, Smriti Mandhana 49; Sophie Ecclestone 2/36).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)