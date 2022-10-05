Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 5 (ANI): Women's UAE team registered their first-ever win in the Asia Cup as it overcame the Malaysian Women's team in the ninth Asia Cup match, securing a seven-wicket win on Wednesday.

With its maiden win in the tournament, the team opened its account in the points table and climbed to the fifth position.

Theertha Satish played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 62 runs off just 60 balls to take UAE over the line. Satish carried her bat through the innings after UAE lost two quick wickets and were left at 18/2 in the fifth over. The batter also stitched a 59-run partnership with Chaya Mughal.

Malaysian captain Winifred Duraisingam won the toss and opted to bat first at Bangladesh's Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.

The Malaysian team did not repay the faith of the captain as the team managed to reach a paltry total of 88/4 in their allotted quota overs. The batters never took off as the innings lacked intent and a positive batting approach.

The opening partnership was of 40 runs but was broken in the eighth over as Wan Julia was dismissed for Esha Rohit Oza for eight runs. Mas Elysa was the second wicket as she was dismissed for 14 by Indhuja Nandakumar.

Malaysia's captain managed to top-score for the team but her slow-paced inning of 33 from 53 deliveries worked against the team as she consumed a lot of deliveries. The batter got out in the 17th over becoming the first wicket of Vaishnave Mahesh and the third wicket for UAE.

Elsa Hunter was the fourth wicket as she was dismissed by Chaya Mughal in the 19th over for eight runs.

Brief Score UAE (Theertha Satish 62; Sasha Azmi 1/7) vs Malaysia (Winifred Duraisingam 33; Esha Rohit Oza 1/14) (ANI)

