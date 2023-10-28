China registered the biggest win of the day. (Photo- Hockey India Twitter)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Japan and China registered stunning wins in their Women's Asian Champions Trophy field hockey matches in Ranchi on Saturday.

Defending champions Japan in their match, defeated the three-time champions and most successful side in the tournament, South Korea by 4-0.

Kobayashi Aimi (7th minute), Nagai Yuri (15th minute), Hasegawa Miyu (19th minute) and Toriyama Mai (49th minute) were on the scoresheet for Japan, scoring some fine field goals.

In the final quarter, South Korea had a chance to come back as they earned some penalty corners but failed to convert them.

In the next match, China registered a 6-0 win to Thailand.

Zhong Jiaqi (10 minute, 42nd minute and 51st minute) scored a hat-trick for China. His second goal was a penalty corner.

Ma Ning (30th minute), Ou Zixia (50th minute) and Dan Wen (57th minute) were other players on China's scoresheet, with Ning and Zixia scoring fine penalty corner goals. In the final quarter in particular, China scored three goals.

India is taking on Malaysia in the final match of the day, they had started the campaign with a 7-1 win over Thailand yesterday.

Japan (2 wins in two matches), India (1 win in one match), China (1 win in two matches and a loss) and South Korea (1 win in two matches and a loss) are top four teams right now.

The tournament started on October 27 and will go on till November 5. (ANI)

