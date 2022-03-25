Wellington [New Zealand], March 25 (ANI): Despite losing to Australia by five wickets in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was pleased with her side's bowling effort to give Australians a tough time.

Beth Mooney starred for Australia in their five-wicket victory against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at Basin Reserve on Friday. Nigar Sultana said that the bowlers and fielder did their job well and she added that they need to work on their batting.

"Today's achievement, at least we could give a tough time to the Australians. All the credit goes to the bowlers and fielders. We need to work on our batting, we were 30-40 runs short. When I started with Jahanara, the wind was there, she found it difficult to run. Salma bowled really well today, it was her show and I'm really proud of her," said Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana in a post-match presentation.

"I said that - If we could do well here, maybe we could give them a tough time. It was difficult, the outfielders could not see the ball, it was too dark and for every ball I need to change the fielders for the righty and lefty. We played our first match here and we will take a lot of positives from today and implement it against England," said Sultana.

Bangladesh's key batter Fargana Hoque was dismissed on 8 runs by Annabel Sutherland before Sharmin Akhter and skipper Nigar Sultana 7 fell to Jess Jonassen.

Rumana Ahmed scored 15 and combined with Mondal for a 33-run stand and Khatun's unbeaten 15 looked assured at the crease as Bangladesh pushed hard to increase the rate in the late stages of their innings.

With this victory, Australia finished the group stage undefeated and on top of the standings, while Bangladesh can go home happy with their solitary win over Pakistan. (ANI)

