Wellington [New Zealand], March 17 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana feels that her team should forget about their first ICC Women's ODI World Cup victory and focus on their upcoming clash against West Indies.

A nine-run win over Pakistan handed the Tigresses a first victory on their tournament debut, but all their attention is now on defeating one of the surprise packages of the 2022 edition. The West Indies raced out of the blocks with wins over New Zealand and England but heavy defeats to India and Australia have left their qualification hopes in the balance.

"Obviously it was a fantastic match, it was a great pleasure to get our first World Cup win and actually we want to forget about that because we want to move forward. We want to take all the positives from the last match and we want to implement it in the next match," said Nigar in an official statement.

"I think it was an exciting match for all of us because it was our first win in the World Cup, and obviously back home there was a lot of support for us. They were waiting for this victory and they all are super excited and they always keep faith in us every time. A lot of people messaged us, saying that we are doing well and just need a little momentum and if you get this momentum it will go through the tournament." she added.

While the West Indies have put in some unexpected displays, Nigar is hoping Bangladesh can use its own element of surprise.

The two sides will meet for the first time in a One Day International and Nigar's is hoping that they will produce a performance that the Windies are not prepared for.

"I think this is a good thing, I guess because they don't know us and we don't even know them. So, this is going to be advantageous because they don't know how we play. We are focusing on our strengths, and we are going to plan according to that," she said.

Bangladesh and West Indies will be squaring off against each other on Friday. (ANI)

