Christchurch [New Zealand], March 23 (ANI): England batter Sophia Dunkley believes that her team is well prepared and confident for their next clash against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday.

Before England can attempt to reach the final, they must win their remaining two group matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The last two games were almost like semi-finals in themselves for us because, had we lost, it would have put us in a terrible position. But I think, coming off two wins, we're feeling pretty confident in the group and we're in a quite a good place, so looking forward to the challenge. It's quite an exciting opportunity," said Sophia Dunkley.

The defending champions have faced plenty of close matches during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, coming out with victories in each of their last two nail-biting encounters.

"We love it here at Christchurch. We played here a year ago and it's a great ground. The pitch looks nice and the nets were really good as well. I think being here and looking at the outfield and everything, it'd be great to be here in a week and a half's time and it's nice to visualise that as well. It's definitely really good motivation for that," said 23-year-old.

England enjoyed a nerve-racking one-wicket victory over New Zealand last Sunday to boost their chances of making it into the semi-finals. (ANI)

