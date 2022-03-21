Hamilton [New Zealand], March 21 (ANI): After shining in the clash against West Indies in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Monday, Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar named Shahid Afridi as her favourite player.

Pakistan's spinners were in full flight as West Indies were restricted to 89/7 after 20 overs before their batters chased the target with ease to claim an eight-wicket victory in Hamilton on Monday.

Also Read | Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 15.

"All day we were watching the weather. We desperately needed this win. I was only thinking of bowling in good areas. I am happy to play the role. As a senior, we know we are role models in the side. We work on pressure situations," said Nida Dar in a post-match presentation.

"Shahid Afridi is my favourite player and after that Shaheen is my favourite, so I celebrate like them. It's an inspiration (first win in 13 years in World Cups) for all the girls who are looking up to us. Much-needed win, this win goes to all Pakistanis," she added.

Also Read | ICC Confirm Fixtures for UAE, Ireland at Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Nida Dar scalped four wickets and dismantled West Indies' batting order, to register a victory by eight wickets.

With this win, Pakistan registered their first points on the board in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The result is a big dent in the West Indies' hope of qualifying for the semis.

This is also Pakistan's first win in the World Cup in 13 years. For the first time since defeating WI in 2009, the Asian team have won a match in this tournament to end a run of 18 defeats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)